Crystal Palace now looking elsewhere after targeting 24-year-old Arsenal player and £45m teammate

Crystal Palace have turned their attention to other strikers after receiving no encouragement at all from Arsenal in their push to sign Folarin Balogun and Eddie Nketiah.

That is according to a report from The Sun on Sunday (6/8; page 59), which notes that the Eagles are now considering a move for Che Adams in their search for a new striker.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal will be thankful that they are yet to let either Folarin Balogun and Eddie Nketiah leave in the summer transfer window. Gabriel Jesus looks set to miss the start of the campaign due to injury.

Crystal Palace turn attention away from Balogun and Nketiah

That could present both Balogun and Nketiah with a major opportunity at the start of the new season. And that may end any hope Crystal Palace had of bringing either player to Selhurst Park this month.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Sun on Sunday (6/8; page 59) reports that Roy Hodgson’s side have looked at both Nkeitah and Balogun in this window. They are bracing themselves for the departure of Jean-Philippe Mateta and keen to secure further reinforcements up front.

Palace are now targeting Adams, with Arsenal apparently providing no encouragement whatsoever that either of their players are available.

Journalist Ben Jacobs previously suggested that Arsenal want £45 million for Balogun. Meanwhile, Nketiah had an important role as Jesus’ backup last season – coming into the side for a large part of the campaign when the Brazilian was injured.

Arsenal are now back in the Champions League. So their squad depth is going to be stretched once again. And Mikel Arteta may be hoping that he can find a way to keep all three of his strikers happy.

But with Balogun very keen to play regularly, there is still time for there to be a twist in the tale.