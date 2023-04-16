Crystal Palace now lead race for Tottenham target Arne Slot











Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Arne Slot, but it is Crystal Palace who lead the race for the Dutchman, with the Eagles making contact with the Feyenoord boss’ advisors.

That is according to the Sunday People (16/4; page 53), who report that the 44-year-old has a host of Premier League admirers heading into the summer.

Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Arne Slot is on the cusp of guiding his club to the Eredivisie title this year. They sit eight points clear of Ajax with five games remaining.

Crystal Palace now lead race to appoint Arne Slot

Tottenham want Slot. And West Ham are also keen should they decide to make a change in the summer with David Moyes currently under pressure.

Photo by Marcel ter Bals/BSR Agency/Getty Images

But it is another Premier League side making the strongest play for Slot right now. According to the Sunday People (16/4; page 53), Crystal Palace have spoken to his advisors. And it is the Eagles who lead the race.

Of course, Roy Hodgson has made a brilliant return to the dug-out, beating Leicester, Leeds and Southampton. The results have surely made Palace safe in the battle to beat the drop.

And that will leave some wondering whether Hodgson’s second spell should be extended beyond this season. Obviously, tougher tests lie ahead. But the Eagles look a different side.

Given the amount of interest, it appears inevitable that Slot will end up in the Premier League one way or another. And the links with Palace should arguably concern Tottenham fans.

Perhaps Slot will not be all Spurs fans’ cup of tea. But the supporters are desperately crying out for something to change. Tottenham still have a chance of finishing in the top-four. And yet, most fans probably cannot wait for the campaign to end.

Slot is not going to leave Feyenoord so close to getting over the line in the title race. But Tottenham fans need to know that something is actually going on behind the scenes.

Reaching an agreement with Slot or another manager ahead of the summer would definitely be a massive step in the right direction.