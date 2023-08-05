Crystal Palace now ‘closing in’ on ‘great’ versatile player – Fabrizio Romano

Crystal Palace look to be making another signing very soon according to the latest information from Fabrizio Romano.

With Crystal Palace confirming Roy Hodgson is staying on as manager and Wilfried Zaha deciding not to sign a new contract, the club can finally start to be more active in the transfer window.

One player they have been linked to is Lewis Hall from Chelsea. It was reported that the Eagles were working on a deal to sign him on loan this summer.

Now, Romano has reported an update on the future of Hall It looks like the talks have gone well and the Eagles are now a lot closer to signing him.

Romano said: “Crystal Palace are closing in on Lewis Hall loan deal with Chelsea. Talks are at advanced stages, almost agreed — final details being discussed”

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Crystal Palace closing in on Lewis Hall

If the Eagles were able to sign Hall, even on loan like it is being reported, then it is a good signing for the club this summer.

The Englishman is still only 18 years-old but he has top potential and showed his quality in his nine Premier League appearances for Chelsea last season.

He is also very versatile and can play on the left-wing, at left-back or as a centre midfielder. For a Palace squad lacking depth, this is a great signing.

The prospect, who Chelsea legend John Terry lauded as ‘great‘ following a top performance, will have a point to prove to both the Blues and Palace.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

The move works for all parties. Hall will get more game time at a very high level and can continue to grow in the division.

Meanwhile, Palace get a top prospect and Chelsea get to see how good he is. The only issue for Palace will be if he excels they will have wished they put a clause in the loan deal with an option to buy.