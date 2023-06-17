Crystal Palace must do everything to keep £50k-a-week star at the club – TBR View

Crystal Palace should not sell centre-back Marc Guehi and his impressive international display shows why they need to keep him.

The Crystal Palace defender has already been heavily linked with a move away this summer. Reports have suggested that Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham have all identified the player as a possible summer signing.

His performances have not gone unnoticed at club level and they have also not gone unnoticed at international level.

Gareth Southgate picked him for his recent England squad. His performance on Friday against Malta emphasised why the Eagles need to keep him.

(Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Crystal Palace must not sell Marc Guehi

The Englishman started for England in their match against Malta and played the full 90 minutes. In the match, Guehi helped England keep a clean sheet as the Three Lions won 4-0.

The Evening Standard produced a ratings article following the match and were very impressed by Guehi. They gave him an eight out of ten and rated him as their second-best player.

Alongside the rating, the Evening Standard article said: “The Crystal Palace defender is attracting interest from Tottenham this summer and showed exceptional control at both centre-back and left-back in just his second appearance for England.”

The stats, alongside this high-praise which saw him also shine out of position, shows why Palace owner Steve Parish must not sell him.

As well as keeping the clean sheet, Guehi managed to win two of his three ground duels, manage 105 touches, complete 92 out of his 98 passes and accurately complete 11 of his 14 long ball passes.

With the £50,000-a-week star only 22 years-old and impressing for England, as well as captaining the Crystal Palace side on many occasions, it feels like it would be very hard to replace him.