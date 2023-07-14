The latest news from Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Crystal Palace and their pursuit of Matheus Franca.

The player has been heavily linked to Crystal Palace for a while now. Fellow Premier League side Newcastle have also been linked.

The Eagles have only made one signing so far this summer in Jefferson Lerma. It was also confirmed that Roy Hodgson would be coming back on a one-year deal.

With the club in the division for over a decade, they will hope that they can start finishing in the top half a lot more than they are used to do.

Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

Crystal Palace make first move for Matheus Franca

Romano posted this exciting update on Franca. He said: “Crystal Palace have submitted a formal proposal for Matheus França. Talks are ongoing for the Brazilian talent.

“Understand França’s open to the move despite interest from Chelsea — CFC spoke to Flamengo but no bid as €25m is still excessive.”

It would be great to see the Eagles make a move and sign this exciting 19 year-old talent who has drawn comparisons to Kevin De Bruyne.

Photo by Fernando Alves/Getty Images

He is also versatile as he has played on the wing, as an attacking midfielder and also as a second striker. The Brazilian is only 19 years-old and is a highly-rated prospect. This is proven by the fact that Chelsea are also keen on him.

With some exciting attacking talent already at the club like Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze, and Wilfried Zaha technically not a Palace player anymore, Franca seems like a very good coup if the club were able to sign him.

The clubs in the Premier League are increasing in strength on quality season-by-season and therefore the Eagles need to make sure they don’t fall behind.