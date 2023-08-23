Crystal Palace make contact to try and sign ‘one of the biggest prospects in European football’

New reports are suggesting that Crystal Palace have now joined in the race for an exciting young full-back this summer transfer window.

According to a report from MARCAValladolid, Crystal Palace are keen on signing right-back Ivan Fresneda this summer.

The report goes on to say that the Eagles have made contact with Real Vallodolid as they test the Spanish club to see what it would take to sign the Spaniard.

Apparently fellow Premier League sides West Ham and Chelsea, as well as Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon, are all interested.

Crystal Palace interested in Ivan Fresneda

It is a very exciting transfer report for fans of Crystal Palace who currently have two right-backs over the age of 33 years-old.

AS rate the Spaniard highly and previously deemed Fresneda ‘one of the biggest prospects in European football’.

He is only 18 years-old, but he is clearly a player with a high ceiling as he is heavily involved and playing consistent La Liga football.

Fresneda has made 22 appearances in the Spanish top flight and he would be a great signing for Crystal Palace.

It is a big week or so for the Eagles as they definitely need to add some more quality to the squad to battle for a top-half finish.

Fresneda is a very exciting prospect and could become a great player for the Eagles for many years should he sign.