Fabrizio Romano says Crystal Palace have submitted bid for 'great' winger











Fabrizio Romano has reported an exciting transfer update as he claims that Crystal Palace are one of three Premier League sides to have made an offer for Jack Clarke.

According to Romano: “Burnley, Brentford and Crystal Palace have all submitted bids for Sunderland talent Jack Clarke.

“Understand Sunderland are currently negotiating a new deal for Clarke as he’s considered ‘vital’ for the club to get promoted.”

Crystal Palace have had huge success scouting in the Championship. Past signings from the division Jack Clarke is currently in includes Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

Eze managed to score 10 Premier League goals this season whilst Olise managed to pick up 11 assists in England’s top flight this campaign.

(Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Crystal Palace reportedly want Jack Clarke

Of course it will be hard for the Eagles to sign Jack Clarke with Brentford also battling for his signature. If they can manage to sign him it would be a great coup.

The “great” winger is only 22 years old but he is one of the most exciting talents in the Championship.

In April, former Palace boss Neil Warnock labelled him “one of the best players” in the league and said he was “so positive”.

This season, Clarke was crucial to Sunderland reaching the play-offs as he scored nine goals and picked up 11 assists. You can see why Sunderland want to keep him.

It will be very hard for the club to do so if a Premier League club come calling and offer him a lot of game time. He may be wary though, as his move to Tottenham in 2019 did not go as planned.

For the Eagles, Clarke would add some much-needed attacking depth. This is emphasised further if Wilfried Zaha decides to leave this summer.

If Clarke were to join Palace, he would no doubt be happy to see the success of Olise and Eze at the club.

With the South London side still without a manager, it is good to see them look long-term and sign a player who is good now but has the potential to be a big star in the future.

(Photo by Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)