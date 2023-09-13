Crystal Palace ‘keeping tabs’ on EFL ‘wonderkid’ and have already sent scouts to watch him

The latest reports suggest that Crystal Palace and one other Premier League side are interested in exciting prospect Bradley Ihionvien.

Crystal Palace have already signed some exciting young talent from the English Football Leagues over the years and now it looks like they are interested in another exciting talent.

Reports from The Sun have shared that Crystal Palace, as well as Burnley, are ‘keeping tabs’ on Bradley Ihionvien. The Sun also labels him a ‘wonderkid’.

The 19 year-old forward currently plays for Colchester United. His two goals in his last three appearances has now got clubs monitoring him. Championship sides Leicester, Watford and Norwich are all interested. All interested clubs have sent scouts to watch Ihionvien.

Bradley Ihionvien

It is good to see Crystal Palace looking towards talent in the English Football Leagues. They have had so much success with recent signings like Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze.

The 19 year-old forward is enjoying life in League Two with his two goals already this season. Ihionvien only broke into the first team towards the end of last season and it looks like he has top potential.

With so many clubs interested in him, it clearly shows that they believe that his future could well be in a much higher division.

Palace could no doubt tempt Ihionvien if they made a move for him. They are an established Premier League club who have been in the division for a decade and they have a history of giving young talents a platform to grow.

For now, clubs will probably continue to scout the forward until January. If he massively impresses then no doubt a few clubs will try to make a move in the next transfer window.

It feels like for now, consistent League Two football definitely seems like the best idea for his growth and it will be interesting to see how many goals he can get for Colchester.