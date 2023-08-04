Crystal Palace hope ‘brilliant’ player will recover from injury before season starts

Crystal Palace have picked up a couple of injuries over the summer but reports have now provided an injury update on one of their key players.

Crystal Palace saw Tyrick Mitchell pick up an injury in the 2-1 pre-season defeat to Millionarios over in the United States of America. It was very worrying as he was subbed off straight away.

Now, a report from LondonNewsOnline provided an update on Mitchell’s injury. Apparently, ‘Palace are hopeful’ that the defender will be fit for the start of the season.

This is no doubt great news for the Eagles, who currently only have Mitchell as a left-back in their squad. They have other players who are able to slot in at left-back, but it is not their natural position.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Tyrick Mitchell is quickly recovering from injury

For a Crystal Palace squad which has lost multiple players due to the expiry of their contracts, it is great to see Mitchell is hopefully going to be fine for the start of the season.

The ‘brilliant‘ left-back is crucial for the club and they will want their first team fully fit for the first match. It is no doubt a tricky away day at Sheffield United.

Roy Hodgson no doubt rates Mitchell highly. He has used him heavily during his time coaching Palace and will be happy that he looks to be fit for the start of the season.

The Eagles will be wanting to aim for a top-half finish next season. This may be hard due to the fact that Wilfried Zaha has left and Michael Olise is injured.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Lots of clubs around them are massively improving and if the Eagles want to battle for a top half finish they need to make sure they don’t have too many injury troubles.

Roy Hodgson will be manager for the year and he will be hoping that Palace bring in some reinforcements so that they have some squad depth.