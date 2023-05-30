Crystal Palace have made contact with Harry Kane-like forward - journalist











The season is now over for Crystal Palace and transfer news has surfaced suggesting that they want to try and sign Alassane Plea.

Crystal Palace will be desperately looking for a forward, especially if Wilfried Zaha does decide to leave and not sign a new deal.

According to journalist Santi Aouna, Alassane Plea wants to leave Monchengladbach.

Apparently, he dreams of returning to Ligue 1. Despite this, West Ham, Fulham and Crystal Palace “have made initial contact”.

Aouna goes on to say that Lyon are pushing to bring him back to the club. The forward’s current contract doesn’t expire until 2025.

Crystal Palace want Alassane Plea

The strikers at Crystal Palace have not done fantastically this season. Odsonne Edouard is the best top goalscorer out of the strikers with seven, but he has been very inconsistent this campaign.

Meanwhile, Jean-Philippe Mateta has two goals and Jordan Ayew, who plays more on the wing these days, has four goals.

This isn’t good enough and although Eberechi Eze got 10 goals and Zaha got seven, the club need a forward who will ideally hit double digits every season.

Plea has scored 97 goals in his career and this is a good tally, but he’s seems to not be able to hit a high goal tally this campaign.

This season in the Bundesliga, the 30-year-old, who was hailed as “one of the most clinical finishers in Europe” and compared to Harry Kane, has not managed to meet expectations as he only managed two goals.

Before this season, he would consistently hit double figures in all competitions. If the Eagles can get him back to his best then he would be a great signing.

