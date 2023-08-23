Crystal Palace have made contact over ‘spectacular’ £17m winger playing in Europe – journalist

Crystal Palace have supposedly made enquiries over an exciting young La Liga winger this summer transfer window.

Journalist Santi Aouna provided the latest Crystal Palace transfer update as the club still are yet to replace Wilfried Zaha.

The journalist shared that Palace are interested in attacker Abde Ezzalzouli. Aouna shared has given his agreement to Betis.

Despite this, the transfer saga is not over as Bayer Leverkusen are keen. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have already made contact via an ‘enquiry’.

Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Crystal Palace interested in Ezzalzouli

The Barcelona left-winger is a very exciting talent and has broken into the first team of the La Liga side despite only being 21 years-old. Reports suggest that clubs interested will need around £17m to sign him.

He is a “spectacular” attacker when at his best and would be another talent to add to the exciting Palace squad.

With top prospects like Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Marc Guehi shining at the club, it is no shock to see them looking at another young prospect.

Ezzalzouli no doubt has the quality to thrive at Palace but he could definitely also has a high ceiling which could see him become a top star.

Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images

It would be great for the Eagles if they won the battle for the Moroccan with three goals in four U21 appearances for his country.

The project at Palace is one which looks exciting, but the club definitely need a couple more attacking signings if they want to battle for a top half spot next season.