Crystal Palace eyeing ‘really exceptional’ attacker with £20.5m release clause

Crystal Palace have lost key winger Wilfried Zaha and now they have been linked with a move for attacking player Crysencio Summerville.

According to Mike McGrath at The Telegraph, Crystal Palace have targeted Crysencio Summerville. He is ‘admired’ but the club would need to determine Leeds United’s plans for him next season.

It is no shock to see them now hunting for a left-winger now that club legend Zaha has left. They need to act fact in the transfer window now as the season starts in a few weeks.

With Leeds relegated last season, Crystal Palace are looking to sign one of their more exciting players. Summerville showed his potential last campaign in the Premier League.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Crystal Palace admire Summerville

The ‘really exceptional‘ talent is only 21 years-old but showed that he can play to a top level already. He shone on occasions for Leeds in the Premier League.

He is definitely a future prospect but also someone who could feature a lot for a Premier League side like Crystal Palace.

The Leeds winger is also very versatile as he can play on the right-wing as well as the left-wing. It would be great for the Eagles to have a versatile winger as Michael Olise will reportedly miss the start of the season due to injury.

Summerville also fits the bill for the type of transfer Palace target over the last couple of seasons. They have signed lots of young talent who have top potential like Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

With teams around them making a fair few signings to strengthen, Palace need to start being more active in the transfer window. Reports suggest that Summerville has a £20.5million release clause.

They do not want to be battling relegation next season and in order to do this they definitely need to improve the attacking quality at the club.