Crystal Palace eyeing £6m defender as potential Joel Ward replacement - report











Crystal Palace are looking to strengthen their defence and are now being linked with Ligue 1 right-back Jordan Lotomba.

According to reports from Gym Tonic, via L’Equipe, Crystal Palace – as well as Bundesliga side Wolfsburg – are very interested in Lotomba.

The right-back currently plays for Nice in France and the club signed him for £6million. He is only 24 years-old but has been a key starter for the club.

The Eagles currently have Nathaniel Clyne and club legend Joel Ward at right-back.

This Crystal Palace transfer news is not shocking. Both current right-backs are over 32. Palace are clearly looking to bring in a younger star so they have a long-term option.

Crystal Palace want Jordan Lotomba

The 24-year-old has had a very decent career so far and transferred to Nice from Young Boys. At his former club, he won four trophies, including the Swiss League three times.

The player would definitely be a great asset for Palace. They know Joel Ward can still play at a high level, but he won’t be able to for much longer.

He is also very defensive so bringing in a full-back who can defend and also be a threat in attack would be a valuable asset.

Ward is 33, so he would need replacing soon. Bringing in Lotomba to learn off Ward and then be able to replace him in the future seems like great planning.

Both Clyne and Ward’s contracts currently expire this summer. One will no doubt sign a new deal, but it looks like Palace are definitely trying to identify other options.

It is a huge summer for the Eagles as they also have to decide who they want as their new manager.

