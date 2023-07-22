Crystal Palace eye ‘magnificent’ ace available for just £5million but face competition from PL rivals

The latest news suggests that Crystal Palace have shortlisted David Soria but face competition as another Premier League club are keen on signing him.

According to Marca, goalkeeper David Soria is attracting a lot of interest. One of the clubs keen on signing him is apparently Crystal Palace.

The report goes on to say that fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest have ‘set their sights’ on Soria this summer. He is apparently available for £4-5million.

The goalkeeper is from Getafe, and if the Spanish club were to lose him, they reportedly have Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita as one of their targets. This looks like it could be a possible transfer which sees goalkeepers swap clubs.

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Crystal Palace eye David Soria

Crystal Palace already have a top number one goalkeeper in Sam Johnstone. The Englishman came into the starting eleven towards the end of last season and cemented his position in the team with some top saves.

Guaita has been a top goalkeeper for the Eagles, but he is now 36 years-old so is definitely coming towards the end of his career.

Soria is 30 years-old and has managed some ‘magnificent‘ performances over the years. Despite this, you can only see him coming to the club as a possible Guaita replacement.

It is interesting that Getafe see Guaita as a Soria replacement should he leave for any club this summer. If this were the case then Palace may be able to sort a swap deal, should they fancy to do so.

Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

It feels like this sort of transfer is currently quite unnecessary for Crystal Palace. They have shortlisted him but perhaps only need to make a move for him if a goalkeeper leaves.

The club have other positions that need looking into more at this current time. Wilfried Zaha is technically a free agent so they need a winger. It will not be a shock to see the club start to be more active in the transfer window soon.