Crystal Palace duo are actually outperforming Erling Haaland in one area this season as shock stat emerges

Two Crystal Palace players are currently leading the way in regards to one attacking statistic so far this Premier League season.

It has been a good start for Crystal Palace. They have managed seven points from their first four games and this sees us sit in seventh place.

Eberechi Eze and Odsonne Edouard have been key players so far for the club and an attacking stat emphasises how important they have been.

The two are leading the way in the Premier League for the amount of shots they have attempted this season. According to FBREF, they have 19 each and are tied in first place for this stat. They are even outperforming Erling Haaland in this area.

Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Palace duo have attempted the most shots in Premier League

Even though we are only four games into the Premier League season, this attacking stat is great and also a shock to see.

The Eagles have scored six goals in the Premier League in their first four games and it is great to see that under Roy Hodgson they have a bit more attacking freedom.

The fact that Eze and Edouard have both also managed the most shots in the division is great and a big reason as to why they have both scored this season.

So far, Edouard has managed three goals in the Premier League this campaign. Last season, the forward only managed four Premier League goals in total.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

He clearly has a lot more confidence and if the pair can keep on attempting lots of shots then due to their quality they will definitely both get a fair few goals.

The defence at the club is strong but they definitely need to improve in attack and so far they have managed to do this.