Crystal Palace ace seen as ‘one of the best’ now wanted by giants in European competition

The latest reports suggest that Crystal Palace midfielder Chieck Doucoure is now attracting the attention of European giants Paris Saint-Germain.

According to the Evening Standard, the French club have now joined the race, alongside Premier League club Liverpool, for the Crystal Palace midfielder.

The report goes on to say that PSG want to bolster their defensive midfielder options this summer. This has led them to be keen on Doucoure.

The Eagles would apparently only consider a big offer for Doucoure. This is because they view him as a ‘vital‘ player at the club.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

PSG now want Doucoure

Doucoure is still only 23 years-old but the fact that he is attracting interest from both PSG and Liverpool emphasises that the club have managed to sign a gem for a reported £26million.

The defensive midfielder has only been at the Eagles for one season and is a huge influence on how well the team play.

Due to this, it would definitely be best for the Eagles to keep hold of the Mali international unless they receive a huge offer. This is due to the fact that it would be very hard to replace him.

He is seen as ‘one of the best‘ around and is very highly-rated. The transfer strategy of the Eagles over the last couple of seasons has been much better than it was before.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

They are signing young talents in the hope that they can keep them for a couple of seasons and then sell them for huge profit.

Doucoure perfectly fits this category, and with his contract at Palace not expiring until the summer of 2027, the club are definitely in control and can demand a huge fee this summer.