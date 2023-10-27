‘Cruel’: Gary Lineker shares what Tottenham fans were saying to him about Harry Kane recently

Harry Kane left Tottenham in the summer, but he’s still one of the most discussed players in north London.

Indeed, after a decade of good service, it’s been tough for Spurs to shake the Kane conversation.

Every week we’re hearing theories about whether or not Spurs would be better with or without Kane, and speaking on The Rest is Football, Gary Lineker has now shared a story about a conversation with some Spurs fans recently about Kane and Tottenham’s title chances.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Imagine if Kane doesn’t win the league

Lineker shared what some Spurs fans said to him about Kane recently.

“I must say I was having this conversation last night with a couple of Spurs fans at the theatre and they were saying ‘can you imagine if somehow Tottenham won the league, which is still highly unlikely, and Harry Kane doesn’t win it with Bayern Munich. Football fans are a bit cruel aren’t they! I think it’s fairly unlikely but could you imagine!” Lineker said.

Could happen

As strange as it sounds after a a decade of winning consecutive league titles, Bayern Munich may not be champions this year.

They only won the league on the final day of the season last time around, and while you would argue that they’ve gotten stronger after adding Kane to the mix, Bayer Leverkusen also look to be the real deal this season.

If Kane doesn’t win a trophy at Bayern Munich this season, you’d have to say that he’s simply cursed as a footballer. He may be destined to never win any silverware no matter how talented he is.

Kane is a Spurs legend, but make no mistake about it, there’ll be some wry smiles in north London if he doesn’t win the league this season and Spurs manage to become the champinos of England.