AC Milan have now submitted a bid for Tottenham target Mehdi Taremi and FC Porto will now make a decision on the striker’s future.

That’s according to journalist Fabrizio Romano who shared the update on X.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Tottenham have been linked with a Taremi move in the past as they hope to bolster support for Richarlison up top.

And Romano confirmed that AC Milan have now submitted a £15m bid.

Romano shared that Wednesday will be a crucial day in deciding Taremi’s future.

Romano said: “AC Milan bid for Mehdi Taremi has been submitted, as expected.

“Package worth €15m with favourable payment terms, up to FC Porto now.”

“Wednesday, crucial day.”

Time is now beginning to run out for Tottenham to recruit a striker before the transfer deadline.

It seems Spurs’ efforts are now being focused on Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson.

A £50m deal is being reported but it seems there are still difficulties finding a complete agreement for the striker.

Although not a typical number nine, it is thought that Johnson’s flexibility will suit Ange Postecoglou’s style of play.

AC Milan have bid for Tottenham target Taremi

Although it seems Tottenham have never made a concerted effort to sign Taremi, some Spurs fans may be disappointed to see AC Milan pressing on with their move..

The 31-year-old is an excellent goal-scorer and has shown it at both the World Cup and in the Champions League.

Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

However, it does seem that Postecoglou is targeting younger profiles for his side.

Brennan Johnson is still only 22-years-old.

And another target heavily linked, Gift Orban, is 21-years-old.

So whilst it seems Tottenham might now be happy to watch AC Milan make their advance for ‘ridiculous’ Taremi, they will want to make progress elsewhere.

Taremi may not have been Spurs’ first choice target, but he is now an option potentially off of the table.