Cristian Stellini suggests 25-year-old Tottenham star could feature as a striker with Harry Kane











Tottenham stand-in manager Cristian Stellini has spoken about Richarlison ahead of tonight’s FA Cup clash with Sheffield United.

As per Football.London, Stellini has suggested that the 25-year-old can play as a striker when Harry Kane is also on the pitch.

That is helped by the fact that Kane likes dropping deep and Richarlison is comfortable starting out from either of the flanks.

It seems like Richarlison and Kane will feature tonight as Spurs go in search of a place in the last eight of the most realistic competition they can win this season.

Photo by Gaston Szerman/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Cristian Stellini on Richarlison

He said: “Richarlison is playing well in the position he has played this season.

“We were happy when he played on the right and he scored against Marseille, and when he played on the left like the last game we’re happy with him in this position. That’s fine.

“In his national team he plays like a striker but we have Harry Kane who moves a lot around the pitch so Richarlison can also play as a striker while Harry Kane is moving.”

View Instagram Post

Spurs have struggled down the years to find backup for Kane in attack and most players of the right standard will not join a club where they are clearly second choice.

With Richarlison, Spurs got a player who can play out wide but also through the middle if and when Kane is out of the team.

Maybe they will play as a central duo together at some point, but the Brazilian is still waiting for his first Premier League goal for Spurs, while Kane has 18 for the season.