Cristian Stellini shares what Conte keeps telling him on the phone every single day











Cristian Stellini will take charge of Tottenham once again this weekend in Antonio Conte’s absence, as they prepare to face West Ham on Saturday.

Stellini is due to take the reins with Ryan Mason as Conte continues to recover over in Italy. Tottenham had been hoping their boss would be back fighting fit, but a small blip in his recovery means he must now rest.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Of course, that means Stellini has been on press duty today. And speaking on a number of subjects, Stellini revealed he speaks to Conte every day and that the Spurs boss is desperate to be back in the mixer.

“I will have the same authority [as before]. Since he came back he felt that maybe he underestimated the procedure after the surgery. Then coming closer to the game the stress of it all, it created some problems and when he spoke to the doctor they said he needed to take it easy. He will be back soon but not as quickly as he would like,” Stellini said.

“We have a call every day, maybe three times a day and every time he wants to come back. He repeats every day ‘I want to come back Cristian, how was the training? We have to organise this tomorrow.”

TBR’s View: Conte’s passion should be rubbing off on Tottenham’s players

It’s hard to really fathom why Tottenham seem to wilt in certain games and lose out so easily. The passion and commitment from Conte should really rub off on the players.

Those Tottenham players – if they do care – should be going all out to win this weekend for Conte. The man is clearly down, but he wants nothing more than to be involved.

Conte has shown his hand, and continues to do so. It’s now down to the Tottenham players to produce.