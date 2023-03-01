Cristian Stellini shares what Antonio Conte was ‘really disappointed’ about after Tottenham beat Chelsea











Cristian Stellini has shared what Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte was left ‘really disappointed’ about after Spurs beat Chelsea.

Tottenham ended their long wait for a win against Chelsea on Sunday as they picked up a 2-0 win over their London rivals.

Second-half goals from Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane sealed an important three points for Spurs.

Of course, the north Londoners were without their manager once again as he continues to recover from surgery in Italy.

Conte’s assistant, Stellini, has done a brilliant job in guiding the team in his absence so far. And Stellini says Conte was left disappointed after the game as he was unable to speak to his players properly due to a poor phone connection.

Stellini on why Conte was ‘really disappointed’

Stellini faced the media yesterday ahead of Tottenham’s trip to Bramall Lane in the FA Cup and spoke about Conte’s situation in Italy.

“My feeling, we didn’t speak about this, but my feeling is that our results have created positive energy in Antonio and so when you have positive energy, you recover better. For sure, he will come back with a good energy and positive vibes,” he told Football.London.

“Absolutely [you can feel he has missed being there]. It happened after the last game that we had a call with the team but the connection was not perfect and Antonio was really disappointed for that. The day after we tried to do it again and it was good, and his energy was much more so you can feel it.”

Stellini has already said that Conte could return to Hotspur Way this week as his recovery is going smoothly.

The Spurs boss will not be back in time for the clash against Sheffield United tonight, but he could be back in the dugout for the trip to Wolves on the weekend.

