Cristian Stellini shares what Antonio Conte did straight after Tottenham beat Chelsea











Tottenham Hotspur assistant boss Cristian Stellini has now shared what Antonio Conte did straight after his side beat Chelsea yesterday.

Spurs picked up a long-awaited win over their London rivals thanks to second-half goals from Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane.

The north Londoners hadn’t beaten the Blues in the Premier League since 2018 and Conte himself was on the receiving end of three defeats at the hands of his old side last season.

Of course, Conte is currently in Italy as he continues to recover from undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder.

Stellini has guided his side to back-to-back wins in London derbies over the past week and it seems that Conte was particularly pleased with yesterday’s victory.

Stellini reveals Conte phone call after Chelsea win

Speaking to Football.London, Stellini revealed that Conte called him straight after the game and the Spurs boss was delighted with the win over Chelsea.

“Yes, Antonio called immediately, straight after the game,” Stellini said.

“He was really happy because he has suffered a lot, but now is week Antonio is back so we are happy for the win, we are happy for that and we have to give many compliments to the players because they played a great match.”

Stellini has done a brilliant job in Conte’s absence having guided Tottenham to four wins from the dugout this season.

But it’s brilliant to hear that Conte is clearly desperate to get back to north London and finish the campaign strongly.

There are doubts surrounding the Italian’s future at Spurs, with his current deal set to run until the end of the season. But he will return to Tottenham in an encouraging position with his side are leading to race for a top-four finish at the moment.

