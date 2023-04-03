Cristian Stellini shares first thing he said to Tottenham's players after Antonio Conte was sacked











Cristian Stellini has shared the first thing he told his Tottenham Hotspur players after hearing that Antonio Conte had left the club.

Stellini is currently preparing for his first game as Tottenham’s head coach as his side travel to Goodison Park tonight.

Of course, the Italian has taken charge on a few occasions already this season in Antonio Conte’s absence.

But after Conte’s departure last weekend, Stellini is now the main man at Hotspur Way as he bids to deliver a top-four finish.

And the new head coach has shared what he told the Tottenham squad after Conte left north London last weekend.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Stellini on what he told his Tottenham players after Conte’s departure

Speaking to The Sun, Stellini revealed that he told his Tottenham players he doesn’t want any ‘sad faces’ after Conte’s departure.

“You cannot feel it’s a crisis when you have a club around you, when you have fans around you,” he said.

“Crisis is a different thing. Crisis means you cannot play football. When we had Covid, that was a crisis for everyone.

“One of the first things I said to the players was that I don’t want sad faces.

“I want only players with smiles. Because we are playing football. We are playing for Tottenham!”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Stellini seems to be a popular man amongst the Tottenham players and that was evident during his previous spell in the dugout.

The 48-year-old guided Spurs to wins over the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City while Conte was recovering from surgery in Italy.

Spurs will be hoping their gamble in naming Stellini as acting head coach pays off, with the club bidding to secure their place in Europe’s top club competition next season.