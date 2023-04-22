Cristian Stellini shares Clement Lenglet update ahead of Spurs trip to Newcastle











Tottenham Hotspur interim manager Cristian Stellini has suggested that Clement Lenglet will be back in action on Saturday.

The Spurs coach was speaking to the club’s media team at Friday’s pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Newcastle United.

In an article entitled ‘Lenglet all set for St James’ Park’, Stellini said that, while not 100 percent, Lenglet should be fit enough to play.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Tottenham head to Newcastle United on Sunday, hoping to bounce back from their heartbreaking defeat last time out.

While Spurs fans will have enjoyed Friday night’s result, they’ll be eager for their team to avoid a similar fate.

Tottenham are up against a Newcastle side challenging for Europe but similarly reeling from a defeat last week.

Lenglet limped out of last Spurs’ 3-2 loss to Bournemouth last week due to “inflammation under his foot”.

Stellini provided an update on the £145,000-a-week (Spotrac) defender in Friday’s pre-match press conference.

“Clement is good. He has to manage the inflammation, but he is in training,” said the Italian.

“Maybe sometimes he has to manage the volume of the training.

“But we can manage that and be confident that Clement is playing.”

Asked about Lenglet earlier in his pre-match presser, Stellini replied: “We are trying to have Lenglet 100 per cent.

“He trained with us, he’s not 100 per cent, but we are confident tomorrow he can train for a full session.

“He has inflammation under his foot. It’s painful, it’s not a problem that can become bigger, but we have to manage.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Our view

Lenglet has proven to be a decent squad option for Tottenham.

While Spurs need to bring in higher-quality players to start, the Frenchman is a good, hard-working player with the right attitude.

Indeed, Tottenham are reportedly looking to sign Lenglet from Barcelona. As per Sport – and Sport Witness – talks are heading in the right direction.

Considering Spurs are reportedly negotiating a £12million deal, it’s not a huge amount of money for a decent enough player.

However, Tottenham need to back that up with some serious summer investment towards players who will massively improve the starting XI.