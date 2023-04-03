Cristian Stellini says he's already been impressed by £22m Tottenham player











Cristian Stellini has admitted that he was left impressed after hearing Tottenham Hotspur winger Heung-Min Son’s recent comments on Antonio Conte.

It’s been a chaotic week or so at Tottenham after Conte left the club by mutual consent last weekend.

Fabio Paratici was also hit with a worldwide ban by FIFA last week, which has resulted in him temporarily stepping away from his duties as managing director of football.

Of course, Cristian Stellini is set to take charge as acting head coach until the end of the season in what was a surprise move by Tottenham.

The Italian has impressed in Conte’s absence this season and picked up wins against the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea.

Now, Stellini will be looking to stamp his own mark on this Spurs side and prove that he isn’t just Conte’s right-hand man.

But the new Spurs head coach loved hearing Heung-Min Son’s parting comments about Conte last week.

Son recently apologised to Conte after his departure and admitted that he feels partly responsible due to his form this season. And speaking to Football.London, Stellini reacted to Son’s apology.

He said: “I appreciate a lot what Sonny said [on international duty about Conte]. He takes responsibility.

“This is the difference between thinking about the new manager and thinking about the manager you lost. It’s not only the new manager but also what happened in the past.

“If you take responsibility of that, it means you are lucid and you want to do your best. I appreciate that and every player has to do that.”

The £22 million man has been way below his best during the current campaign, after he had picked up the Golden Boot award last time out.

Conte certainly wasn’t blameless in his departure, but it was great to hear Son taking some responsibility, as many members of the Tottenham squad should feel the same.

