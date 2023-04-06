Cristian Stellini says 25-year-old Tottenham player is edging 'closer' to return











Cristian Stellini has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison is edging ‘closer’ to returning from injury.

Richarlison has had a disappointing season at Tottenham so far, after he arrived for a hefty fee from Everton in the summer.

The 25-year-old is yet to score a goal in the Premier League for Spurs, with his only two goals for the club coming in the Champions League earlier this season.

He hasn’t been helped by injuries either, as he picked up a calf injury just before the World Cup which hampered his progress under former boss Antonio Conte.

The Brazilian suffered another injury setback in the 3-3 draw at Southampton last month, which sidelined him for a return to Goodison Park.

But Stellini has revealed that Richarlison is closing in on a return as he trained alone this week.

Richarlison close to Tottenham return

Speaking to Football.London ahead of Tottenham’s clash with Brighton this weekend, Stellini shared an update on Richarlison’s fitness.

“No good news about players that come back for the next game,” he said. “We are getting closer with Richarlison. He trained on the pitch but he trained alone.

“We are going well with Ben Davies with the plan but we have to wait a bit for him. [Richarlison] trained on the pitch. He is going well and for the next game he could be available.”

Spurs would have been expecting a whole lot more from Richarlison after they splashed out £60 million to land him last summer. The north Londoners will be hopeful that a change in the dugout will benefit the Brazilian next season.

But for now, Stellini is the man in charge and he will be eager for an improved display from his Tottenham players after the 1-1 draw at Everton on Monday.

