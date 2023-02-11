Cristian Stellini says 24-year-old waiting for Tottenham debut is good enough to play for Spurs











Cristian Stellini was asked about Tottenham back-up goalkeepers Brandon Austin and Alife Whiteman before facing Leicester.

Hugo Lloris has been ruled out for a number of weeks, which means Fraser Forster will be between the sticks for the foreseeable future.

Beyond the England international, Spurs have two 24-year-old stoppers in Austin and Whiteman still waiting for their senior debuts.

As per Football.London, Stellini said both are good enough to play for Spurs if anything should happen to Forster while Lloris is out.

Stellini on Whiteman and Austin

He said of the pair: “Yeah, it’s completely different speaking about Forster with his experience and then Brandon and Alfie, but we would be confident if we need to play with them because they work with us every day.

“We understand their level and we have to keep them confident and the work they did is the confidence we have in them to use in the game.”

In terms of age at least, we are not talking about young, rookie goalkeepers who could be easily intimidated if they had to go in and play.

“We are all disappointed about Hugo. We trust in Fraser.”



🗣 Cristian Stellini gives a team news update ahead of #LEITOT… pic.twitter.com/YIfY3h9vvQ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 9, 2023

At the same time, if either man did make their debut during Lloris’ absence, there would be huge scrutiny and pressure on them.

That is something they have not experienced before, and the merits of being at a club as third and fourth choice at 24 rather than being out on loan getting regular football can be debated.

Lloris’ form before his injury was actually poor, so getting Forster between the sticks may not actually be too much of a blow, starting today against Leicester.