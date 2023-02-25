Cristian Stellini says 24-year-old Tottenham man struggles when he thinks too much











Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager Cristian Stellini has delivered his verdict on Emerson Royal and his recent change in form.

The Brazilian, 24, joined Spurs from Barcelona at the start of last season. He came in with a lot of hype, but his performances weren’t quite at the level required.

However, since Pedro Porro’s arrival, Emerson has been magnificent – so much so that Stellini thinks he deserves a Brazil call-up if he continues playing the same way.

Cristian Stellini says Tottenham star Emerson Royal struggles when he thinks too much

When Tottenham took on Manchester City earlier this month, almost every Spurs fan was nervous about Emerson, who started the game even though Porro had arrived.

Those nerves disappeared very quickly as the Brazilian arguably had the best game of his career against the defending Premier League champions that evening.

Emerson hasn’t looked back since – he has performed incredibly well in almost every game he has played recently.

Stellini was asked about the Brazilian and the Spurs coach praised him. He believes Emerson enjoys his football when he’s loved, but he tends to struggle when he overthinks on a football pitch.

He said, as quoted by Football London: “Emerson is a Brazilian player. We have different cultures from Europe and South America. Emerson needed time to understand the difference in the culture of football, but at the same time, he has to be himself.

“He has to show who he is. Sometimes this type of player loses confidence if he doesn’t feel love around him. We don’t have to stop to give him this, but let him understand the difference in the type of football.

“When his pace and his intensity is really high, he can enjoy. When he thinks too much, he’s not the same player. So we have to follow this aspect, to feel Emerson every time being involved in the game.”

TBR View

Emerson deserves immense praise for his performances recently.

After the struggles in his first 18 months at the club, many Spurs fans wrote him off. There were even calls to sell him in January, but he’s slowly but surely changing many people’s opinions of him.

Perhaps, Porro’s arrival has finally given him the competition he needs to step up.

Tottenham take on Chelsea tomorrow in what is a big game for both sides. After his excellent recent displays, Emerson is expected to start again.

