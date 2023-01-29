Cristian Stellini praises Heung-Min Son after Tottenham beat Preston











Cristian Stellini has told Spurs Play that Heung-Min Son has been brilliant in training after Tottenham Hotspur beat Preston North End.

Spurs booked their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup after a convincing win at the Deepdale Stadium last night.

Son got back amongst the goals with a superb brace, while new signing Arnaut Danjuma rounded off a 3-0 win with a debut goal.

Antonio Conte’s men struggled to break down a resilient Preston side in the first-half, but the goals flowed after a slow opening period.

It will be a huge boost for Tottenham that Son managed to bag two goals as the South Korean was struggling for confidence before last night’s game.

And Stellini has suggested that the £22 million winger has been impressive in training, despite a rough patch in terms of his form on the pitch.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Stellini praises Son

Speaking to Spurs Play, Stellini was asked about Son’s performance last night and the assistant manager was full of praise for him.

“Yeah, and Sonny has to wait [for] this moment and the momentum in the game to find the target was very good and also in the warm-up,” he said.

“We know very well that he is very good, also in training. He only has to be comfortable on the pitch to find the time to score like this evening.”

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Son had only managed to net six goals in 26 appearances before bagging a brace last night, which is way below his usual high standards.

The 30-year-old picked up the Golden Boot in the Premier League last season but he just hasn’t managed to click into gear during the current campaign.

Conte will be hoping last night’s display will kick-start the winger’s season as Son bagged two well-taken goals.

His first was a curling effort on his weaker foot from outside the box, the type of goal he has mastered over the years at Tottenham.

Son will now face added competition for his place in the side after Danjuma’s arrival and it seems he is already rising to the challenge.

