Cristian Stellini immediately calls up 18-year-old Tottenham youngster into first-team training

Cristian Stellini has called up Tottenham Hotspur youngster Dante Cassanova to first-team training ahead of their trip to Goodison Park on Monday night.

It’s been an eventful week in north London after Tottenham parted ways with Antonio Conte on Sunday. Fabio Paratici has also had his 30-month ban extended worldwide by FIFA after it had initially stood in Italy.

Amidst the uncertainty at Spurs, Stellini has been named as acting head coach until the end of the season and will be aiming to guide them to a top-four finish.

The Italian made an impression in the dugout while Conte was absent and he’s been at work on the training pitches at Hotspur Way this week.

And it seems that Stellini has called up Cassanova to first-team training ahead of the clash against Everton.

Stellini calls up Cassanova

Cassanova can be spotted amongst the first-team squad at Hotspur Way in a video on Sky Sports News.

Of course, Tottenham’s senior players are filtering back into training after being on international duty over the past week.

The players who have returned were being put through their paces by Stellini and Mason, with Cassanova spotted joining in with the warm-up.

The 18-year-old defensive midfielder is yet to make his debut for Tottenham and interestingly, he hasn’t played a single minute for the youth sides this season.

He can operate at right-back, as well as holding-midfield, which could be why Stellini is taking a closer look given Emerson Royal’s injury.

It’s highly unlikely that the youngster will be given a chance on Monday evening, despite Tottenham’s lack of options at right-back. But it will only benefit him to be training amongst the first-team.

