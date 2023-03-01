Cristian Stellini drops Tottenham team selection hint ahead of Sheffield United game











Cristian Stellini says Tottenham will make some changes for their FA Cup fifth round clash with Sheffield United tonight.

The game represents the next stage in Spurs’ most realistic chance of a trophy this season, although they also remain in the Champions League too.

The Blades are flying high in the Championship, sitting second and in the promotion spots, while their home crowd will create a raucous atmosphere.

Speaking to club media ahead of the game, Stellini dropped a hint about his team selection thinking for the match at Bramall Lane.

Cristian Stellini says Tottenham will make changes v Sheffield United

Stellini said: “The players are feeling good, the team is ready, we will make some changes like normal when we play three matches in a week.

“But like normal we will try and pick the best team to win the game.”

Elsewhere, he suggested Harry Kane would not be rotated, saying: “No, I don’t feel this. It’s normal that Harry wants to play every game, and we want him to play every game.”

Spurs need to balance the squad as they look to finish inside the top four, but also cannot afford to let this game pass them by lightly.

Last season, they exited the FA Cup against second tier opposition in Middlesbrough, and they cannot make the same mistake this time.

This will not be an easy tie and they will need to replicate their performance against Chelsea at the weekend to get through to the quarter-finals.