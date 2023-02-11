Cristian Stellini delivers Eric Dier verdict after Tottenham ace's masterclass v Manchester City











Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager Cristian Stellini has praised Eric Dier, saying the defender is “back” to his best.

The Spurs ace delivered one of his best displays this season last week against Manchester City.

Dier helped nullify the threat posed by Erling Haaland, who didn’t even have a shot on target.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The £4million ace clocked up some impressive stats for Tottenham against the Citizens.

As per Fotmob, Dier made two blocks, four clearances, four headed clearances and five recoveries.

In one instance, he blocked Julian Alvarez’s goalbound effort with his thigh.

Dier recognised the importance of that block, clenching his fists and celebrating what he had done.

He also won three of his five aerial duels, and had an impact at the other end of the pitch too.

Dier urged the Spurs team forward when Ederson had the ball leading up to Harry Kane’s winner.

He also pushed up the pitch time and time again, and saw a couple of efforts blocked.

‘Played a great game’

Dier has had some difficult moments this season, but Stellini stressed that players aren’t robots.

Speaking to football.london, he expressed his delight with how the 29-year-old is in fine form.

Alasdair Gold asked Stellini whether he felt the City game was a return to form for some of the players, including Dier.

“It’s not a return,” replied the Italian. “Eric Dier was with us, like I said, about the keeper.

“Everyone has some moments with problems.

“They are men, they are not robots, this season in particular. For many teams, in particular.

“We are not the only team that sometimes the performances of some players can drop a bit.

“It’s normal. They are not robots.

“So, Eric Dier is back. Eric Dier played some great games, because it was not only this game he played very well.

“Also in Manchester he played a great game. In Fulham he played a great game.

“So is a big time that Eric Dier is back.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Dier shining ahead of crunch summer

With Cristian Romero suspended, Dier is likely to remain in the Tottenham XI against Leicester City.

The £85,000-a-week ace has a big part to play, and hopefully his display against City is a sign of things to come.

Tottenham are reportedly looking to bolster their ranks at centre-back in the summer.

But if Dier remains in great form, then any new recruits will have a real job on their hands to leapfrog him in the pecking order.