Tottenham Hotspur youngster Jaden Williams was called up into first-team training this week ahead of the Newcastle United clash.

Spurs are set to face Newcastle at St James’ Park today and they will be hoping to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive.

Cristian Stellini has got off to a difficult start to life as head coach as Tottenham have picked up just one win out of their last three games.

Fans have already grown frustrated with a lack of change under the Italian, with Spurs setting up exactly how they would have under Antonio Conte.

Yet, Spurs face a crucial run of fixtures over the next week, with games against Newcastle, Manchester United and Liverpool to come.

Of course, a run of positive results could propel Spurs back into the top-four, however unlikely that may seem after the 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth last weekend.

And Cristian Stellini has called up Jaden Williams to train with the first-team this week as he prepares his side for a trip to St James’ Park.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Stellini calls up Williams

Williams can be spotted training with the first-team in a video on Spurs Play.

The 18-year-old was involved in a game of rondo with the likes of Cristian Romero and Dejan Kulusevski.

He has impressed for the Under-18s side this season, having scored nine goals and registered four assists in 17 Premier League 2 appearances.

Williams is yet to make his debut for the club, but he’s clearly impressing behind the scenes at Hotspur Way.

Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

The English striker bagged five goals and laid up two assists in a 7-0 win over Birmingham City for the U18s last month.

His performance was lauded as ‘incredible’ by his coach Stuart Lewis.

Of course, it seems unlikely that Williams will get a chance in the first-team anytime soon, but it will only benefit him to be training alongside the likes of Harry Kane.

