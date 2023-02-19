Cristian Romero went down and received treatment in Tottenham warm-up











Tottenham Hotspur were reportedly handed a scare ahead of their Premier League clash with West Ham, with a clip showing Cristian Romero down and receiving treatment during the warm-up on Sunday.

Romero made his return to the side in midweek after missing the mauling at Leicester City due to suspension. The Argentinian made an error inside the San Siro for the decisive goal. However, his importance to the side was made abundantly clear during the defeat at the King Power Stadium.

Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Romero would start against West Ham on Sunday. But perhaps there was, at one stage, a question mark over his availability.

Romero received treatment in Tottenham warm up

The Spurs Watch have posted a video on their Twitter account showing Romero receiving treatment during the warm-up.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

They suggested that he had gone down during the pre-match preparations.

🚨Cuti Romero has gone down in the warmup and is receiving treatment pic.twitter.com/muxqEwIk1l — The Spurs Watch (@TheSpursWatch) February 19, 2023

It would be a painful start to the game for the Argentinian. He went down after defending a West Ham corner. And replays showed that he had actually been caught on the side of the head by his own teammate Richarlison as Spurs looked to clear the ball.

He also needed treatment five minutes before half-time after a brilliant sliding challenge on Tomas Soucek.

Thankfully for Tottenham, he was able to shake off any pain. And Spurs did indeed look to be better organised with the World Cup winner in the backline.

It was noted that Tottenham went with a defensive-looking back five against the Hammers. Emerson Royal and Ben Davies started at wing-back ahead of Pedro Porro and Ivan Perisic.

West Ham did have some joy in the early stages. Jarrod Bowen hit a sweet strike in the opening minutes. And the visitors did look dangerous going forward on the counter attack.

But Tottenham were significantly better at the back in the first-half than they had been against Leicester in their previous Premier League game. Romero’s involvement was surely one of the reasons for that.