Cristian Romero makes Tottenham medical staff claim about World Cup injury issues











Cristian Romero has told TYC Sports that Tottenham’s medical staff got it wrong about his injury before the World Cup.

Romero ended up playing a crucial role throughout the tournament for Argentina. After initially looking like being ruled out until the later rounds, Romero ended up playing nearly every minute.

For Tottenham fans, seeing Romero in training for his country so soon after missing games for Spurs seemed baffling.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

But Romero has told TYC that the Argentina doctors told him it was nothing to worry about, prompting his decision to play from the start.

“When I got injured before the World Cup, the Tottenham doctors told me that it was impossible to play in the group stages, but then I contacted the National Team doctors, showed all images and they told me to not to worry and it was nothing serious,” Romero told TYC Sports.

Romero has become a key player for both Tottenham and Argentina in recent times. Signed for big money by Spurs, Romero is now a vital cog in Antonio Conte’s three at the back system.

TBR’s View: Romero interview won’t help Tottenham struggles

Tottenham are coming off the back of a shocking FA Cup exit at Sheffield United and this is the last thing the club wants to see.

This is Romero essentially saying that Spurs doctors got it wrong. In the end, he went with the Argentina medical staff’s advice and it turned out to be a glorious decision.

Romero has been excellent for Spurs but this won’t go down well. It’s yet more ammo for the fans to use, and internally, will annoy the medical staff.

Yet again, it seems Tottenham are in the headlines for all the wrong reasons here.

