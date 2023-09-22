Cristian Romero stunned by Tottenham man who truly ‘fits perfectly’ at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero has lifted the lid on life at Spurs under Ange Postecoglou.

The Tottenham ace, speaking to Optus Sport, also shared how Spurs would approach the Arsenal clash this weekend.

Tottenham are in fine form ahead of Sunday’s Premier League trip to the Emirates Stadium for the North London derby.

‘He just wants to win’

Postecoglou hasn’t wasted any time in turning Spurs into a strong, cohesive team once again. Just a few months into his tenure, things are looking good.

Romero is also in fine form, having helped Tottenham to four league wins, one draw and two clean sheets, also netting twice along the way.

Postecoglou has given the Argentina international the responsibility of being one of the team’s vice-captains this season.

“He (Postecoglou) is a person whose ambition is clear,” Romero told Optus Sport.

“He just wants to win. From the first day he got here he made that very evident.

“I think the club needed this kind of manager who fits perfectly with the history of the club.

“He’s a good person. All his coaching staff are good people, who work 24 hours a day for us.

“And he’s got his objectives clear. He wants to achieve things.”

‘Treating it as a final’

Switching his attention to Tottenham as a whole, Romero said: “This club needs to be competing in the top four.”

Asked whether wins over Arsenal and Liverpool could see talk of a possible title challenge emerge, he said: “We’ll see.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

He then pledged to treat the North London derby clash as a final to maintain the tone they’re trying to build.

Romero continued: “We are treating every game as if it was a final. First up we have Arsenal, and we’re treating it as a final.

“Not just because it’s a derby but because that’s how we want to approach games this season.”

Our view

It’s amazing how quickly Postecoglou has turned things around at Tottenham.

Likewise, it’s good to see Romero in such good form. He was good last season too, but you could see his frustration boil over at times.

Now, with a more competent defence around him, it’s not surprising to see Romero playing better too.