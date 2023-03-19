Cuti Romero's Instagram message could have revealed internal problems at Tottenham - TBR View











It’s a bit of a nightmare scenario for Tottenham right now, after Antonio Conte’s explosive interview following their 3-3 draw with Southampton.

Conte lost it completely in his post-match interview. The Italian basically took everyone down but himself as he essentially sealed his own fate as Tottenham manager. No decision has been made just yet, but Daniel Levy is expected to be considering Conte’s future.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Of course, Conte’s comments on players not producing are valid. Spurs’ stars are simply not doing the business consistently and it’s costing the team massively.

One of those top players trying to keep his head above water is Cristian Romero. The Argentinian did ok at St Mary’s in fairness and after the game, he posted a lengthy Instagram post to try and show his feelings on the situation.

View Instagram Post

However, while normally there are replies galore among the players on social media, this time, Romero has been met with relative silence. And that could be a big worry for Spurs fans.

Romero’s Instagram post gets nothing from those that matter

It was admirable of Cuti Romero to come out with some fighting talk here. And that’s all it is really, words and talk rather than action.

But the worrying matter for Spurs really is the lack of engagement from his teammates. Down in the comments, only Pedro Porro of the current squad mustered a reply, while Sergio Reguilon also dropped in.

Even a quick scan of the ‘likes’ only shows Porro, Clement Lenglet, and Davinson Sanchez as showing any interest.

For Tottenham and their fans, this might spark worry. Where are the likes of Kane, Son and Kulusevski? Normally, those 3 are all over their socials. But this weekend, silence. Even when a key player tries to drum up some support.

These are worrying times for Tottenham now. Conte will be on his way out. And if they’re not careful, their best players like Romero, Kane, and more could be off as well.