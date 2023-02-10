Cristian Romero hits out at Tottenham fan on Twitter this morning











Tottenham Hotspur star Cristian Romero had a go at a fan on Twitter this morning after he was told to leave the club.

The Argentine has been one of Spurs’ best players since he joined them. His commitment, passion and quality on the pitch have made him a fan favourite, but something on Twitter irked him this morning.

Just like on the pitch, Romero did not hold back on social media today.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Cristian Romero hits out at Tottenham fan on Twitter this morning

Romero and many of his Argentinian teammates are still celebrating winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and rightly so. They were outstanding and deservedly won the competition.

The Albiceleste have a few friendlies coming up, and even though the games don’t matter much, Romero wants to be involved with his national team.

An account called SudAnalytics on Twitter posted a quote supposedly from Romero about the upcoming international friendlies. It reads: “If Tottenham tell me to stay? I already left once, I would leave again.”

A Spurs fan took that the wrong way and responded to the tweet by saying: “Leave Tottenham permanently then if you think you’re above us @CutiRomero2.”

Romero was far from happy and hit back at the supporter. He tweeted: “Hahaha, I feel sorry for you. Find out more before talking stupid things.”

https://twitter.com/CutiRomero2/status/1623966046154547200

TBR View:

If the quote about the national team is legitimate, we’re sure Romero was just trying to show his passion and commitment to Argentina.

He meant absolutely no malice towards Tottenham and that’s evident for everyone to see.

The Spurs fan in question clearly took it the wrong way and accused the Argentine of thinking he’s bigger than the club.

Romero had every right to be furious, and his response was befitting. Tottenham fans will surely love him more after his reply!

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Show all