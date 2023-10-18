Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero has spoken out about his fitness ahead of Spurs’ upcoming Premier League fixture.

The Tottenham star started for Argentina against Peru on Tuesday night, but didn’t come out for the second half.

Romero had discomfort in his right ankle and, in quotes published on Argentine outlet La Voz, he admitted he asked to be withdrawn.

Photo by CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP via Getty Images

The Spurs centre-back revealed that ‘his right ankle had swollen too much’. However, he didn’t appear overly concerned.

“That’s why I decided to come out (of the starting XI) at half-time,” said Romero.

“As we also have an important home game with Tottenham Hotspur on Monday against Fulham.

“But this is a team of animals (Argentina) and whoever comes in is sure to be a cracker.”

Our view

This is not what Tottenham insiders or fans will like to hear. Romero is a crucial player for Spurs and the thought of him missing for any period of time is a concerning one.

On the plus side, the Tottenham player himself doesn’t seem too concerned about the issue. He opted to come off as a precaution so we’ll have to wait and see whether there’s a big issue.

Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

No doubt Spurs will double-check on Romero’s fitness ahead of the match. Luckily Tottenham aren’t in action against Fulham until Monday night, so there’s a bigger window for Romero to rest up.

Spurs will hope to pick up from where they left off, currently sitting top of the Premier League table with six wins and two draws from eight.