Pundit Craig Burley has suggested that Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya thinks he’s much better than he actually is.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Burley has been speaking about the Spanish international who has been one of the centres of attention at the Emirates this season.

Arsenal go into the international level on points with Tottenham at the top of the table after defeating rivals Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta will be very pleased despite his side not quite hitting the heights of last season when it comes to the quality of their performances.

He’s made some tactical tweaks from the previous campaign that the squad appear to still be getting used to.

There are also some new personnel in the squad such as Declan Rice and Kai Havertz and getting the best out of them alongside their new teammates will take time.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The final signing of the summer at the Emirates was David Raya, brought in on loan from Brentford.

The 28-year-old spent time on the bench at the start of the season but has now broken into Mikel Arteta’s starting line-up.

Burley has now suggested that Raya thinks he’s better than he actually is and Arsenal are winning matches despite him, not because of him.

It’s a scathing assessment and one the goalkeeper will want to prove wrong this season.

Speaking about the Spaniard, Burley said: “They’re getting results at the moment, not against Lens, who by the way David Raya got caught playing the ball out from the back, they lost the game but it wasn’t the only reason, but it was part of it.

“They’re getting results in the Premier League including at the weekend, not because of David Raya, not because of him but despite him.

“Not that he’s making huge mistakes, but he’s taking more chances with the ball at his feet because he probably thinks he’s better and it’s why he’s in the team.

“But he also and I don’t think this is up for much argument, he does not have command of his six-yard box or his penalty box, for crossed balls, set-pieces, corners, free-kicks, open play whatever it is, he does not have the command of Aaron Ramsdale.

“You’ve got a goalkeeper who isn’t the biggest, how many crosses did City get into the box? Hardly any, so he got away with it to an extent.”

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

The debate over whether Ramsdale or Raya is the better goalkeeper at Arsenal will likely range for the rest of the season.

Arteta has suggested there could be rotation between the two but it’s yet to be seen if the England international will be given another opportunity in the league.

Raya’s passing has been lauded despite the nervousness around it in the crowd.

He’s once again with the Spain national team hoping to add to his two caps in this international break.