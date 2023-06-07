‘Cracking’: Pundit says Postecoglou could now sign 25-year-old for Tottenham, he’d be great











Michael Bridges has tipped Harvey Barnes as a signing for Tottenham this summer, claiming that the Leicester winger, alongside his Foxes teammate James Maddison, would be fantastic for Spurs.

Bridges was speaking on the GegenPod about Ange Postecoglou’s appointment at Tottenham and how Spurs will need some more attacking talent if they are to play Postecoglou’s all-out-attacking style of play.

Bridges says that the Australian will not compromise on his style and that he may have to bring in a few new players who share that same attacking mindset, naming Barnes and Maddison as two who could be great additions for Spurs.

Barnes to Tottenham

Bridges made the case for the 25-year-old joining Spurs.

“He does not compromise on his style, and he will not compromise. He will have to change the mindset of some of these players, but on the other side of it I think there are two cracking players who could potentially be good signings for Spurs in Harvey Barnes and Maddison,” Bridges said.

Bargain to be had

Whether Barnes ends up at Tottenham or elsewhere, it’s fair to say that there is a bargain to be had here from someone.

Recently-relegated players are usually available for cut-price deals, and, in all honesty, Barnes and Maddison may be two of the best we’ve seen drop down to the Championship in recent years.

This Leicester team is chocked full of talent that is ripe for the picking, and if Spurs are smart, they will look at bringing in a couple of the Foxes’ key men to bolster their ranks.

Bridges is spot on, Barnes and Maddison would both be fantastic signings for Spurs.

