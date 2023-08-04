Leeds United have lost a number of players this summer.

The likes of Robin Koch, Rodrigo, Brendan Aaronson and Diego Llorente have left the club either permanently or on loan.

There are bound to be more departures as Leeds still harbour a bloated squad with a massive wage bill, but one player who is staying is Charlie Cresswell.

Speaking on the Official Leeds United Podcast, Cresswell has confirmed that he will be staying at Leeds in order to fulfil a boyhood dream, but he did admit that he had a couple of options to leave the club.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Cresswell could’ve left

The ‘excellent‘ defender spoke about his options this summer.

“Summer has been pretty hectic to be fair with that eye socket injury. Trying to get fit for the Euros. I got fit but had to wear that mask that did my head in. I had a couple of options and it was a bit uncertain, but for me there was never that option to leave. I wanted to achieve the dream of what I’ve wanted since I was a little boy, that’s to play for Leeds United with the number five on the back of my shirt,” Cresswell said.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Important

Keeping hold of Cresswell may be one of the most important bits of business Leeds do this summer.

The centre-back looks to be a real prospect, he’s been brilliant for the England U21s, and he was fantastic at Millwall last season.

Leeds will need to have a strong defence if they are to be promoted this term, and Cresswell could well be the beating heart of that backline.

Leeds have a real talent on their hands here, and they should count themselves lucky that he’s decided to stay.