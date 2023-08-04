‘Couple of mistakes’: Paul Merson says Mikel Arteta could drop £25m Arsenal player soon

David Raya is closing in on a move to Arsenal.

According to David Ornstein, the finer details of Raya’s move to Arsenal are now being discussed, and we may get some movement on that front soon.

Of course, if Raya comes in, Mikel Arteta will have a big decision to make on the goalkeeping front.

Aaron Ramsdale is currently the Gunners’ number one stopper, but his position may soon be under threat if Raya comes in.

According to Paul Merson, writing for SportsKeeda, Ramsdale could well lose his place in the side soon as mistakes appear to be creeping into his game.

Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Ramsdale could be dropped

Merson gave his verdict on the £25m player.

“I like Aaron Ramsdale, but he’s made a couple of mistakes recently. Mikel Arteta is quite ruthless, and I don’t think he can afford the mistakes that seem to be creeping in. It doesn’t surprise me that Arsenal are going after David Raya, and there’s no way he’s getting him for a big price just to sit on the bench,” Merson wrote.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Ruthless

If Ramsdale loses is place as Arsenal’s number one then Mikel Arteta has to be considered the most ruthless manager in the Premier League.

The England international has barely put a foot wrong in two years at Arsenal, but after a shakey end to last season, he could now be out of the side.

Look, when you’re competing with Manchester City for a Premier League title, the finest of fine margins make all of the difference, and if Arteta believes that Raya is an upgrade on Ramsdale, then this is a move that has to be made.

This will be a huge call for Arteta to make, and we’re very intrigued to see how this whole situation plays out.