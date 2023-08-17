Arsenal may now dip back into the market to sign another defender.

Jurrien Timber has picked up an ACL injury, and, sadly, that may mean that his season is over.

The Dutch defender was set to be a lynchpin in the Arsenal backline this season, but now, that plan has seemingly gone to the wall.

Arsenal will need someone to replace Timber in the squad over the next few months, and according to Dean Jones, speaking on The Done Deal Show, Joao Cancelo is still an option.

Cancelo has been linked with Arsenal for quite some time now, and according to Jones, while Cancelo is close to a move to Barcelona, a late hijack from Arsenal can’t be discounted.

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 26: Sadio Mane of Bayern Munich and Joao Cancelo of Manchester City during the preseason friendly match between Manchester City and Bayern Muenchen at National Stadium on July 26, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

Cancelo still an option

Jones shared what he knows about the £60m defender and Arsenal.

“Joao Cancelo has been on their radar since before the summer. He’s quite far down the road with the Barcelona deal, but that’s not tied up, that’s not complete. If anyone else was to come into that conversation, it would be Arsenal. I think Cancelo to Arsenal would be a fantastic move, I couldn’t rule that out despite the fact he’s a long way down the road to joining Barcelona,” Jones said.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Great option

Cancelo would be an incredible option for Arsenal as a replacement for Timber.

Just like Timber, he can play both full-back roles with ease, and after being schooled under Pep Guardiola, he should find it rather easy to transition into a Mikel Arteta team.

Of course, hijacking a move to Barcelona is never easy, but if ever there was a time for Arsenal to try something audacious, this is it.

Keep an eye on Cancelo as Arsenal continue to lurk in the background.