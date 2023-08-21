‘Couldn’t come quick enough’: Player rejected the same offer from title-winners to join Arsenal – journalist

Journalist James Benge has suggested that Bayern Munich made exactly the same offer to David Raya as Arsenal, but the goalkeeper made it absolutely clear that he only wanted to join the Gunners.

Benge was speaking on The Debrief as we approach the end of what has arguably been another fantastic transfer window for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Their squad certainly appears to have taken another step forward after last year’s title challenge. And following the acquisition of David Raya, Arsenal have arguably the best goalkeeping unit in the entire division.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It surprised many when the Gunners stepped up their interest in Raya. The Spaniard has been superb for Brentford. But he is joining a club which already had an established number one, in Aaron Ramsdale.

Raya rejected same offer from Bayern Munich to join Arsenal

How Mikel Arteta handles his two goalkeepers is going to be fascinating to watch. But it seems that Raya is absolutely certain that heading to the Emirates is the right move for him.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Benge shared that Bayern were just as keen to sign the 27-year-old this summer. However, the Bavarian giants were ultimately told that the goalkeeper was only interested in a move to the Emirates in this window.

“There’s something about the way that Arsenal pitched it, and Arteta pitches this to potential new signings, because David Raya was made the exact same offer by Bayern Munich who actually, whilst they have Manuel Neuer in the squad, don’t really have a number one goalkeeper because Neuer’s injured,” he told The Debrief.

“He wasn’t sold by that promise, but competing with Aaron Ramsdale, an England international, hugely popular in the dressing room and amongst the fanbase, he couldn’t come quick enough.

“He was making plain to Bayern Munich, the reason that Bayern Munich backed out wasn’t because Brentford rejected their bid, it was because they were told David Raya wants Arsenal.”

One of the signings of the summer

It could prove to be one of the signings of the summer for Arsenal to bring in Raya. For much of the window, many of the rumours suggested that Brentford wanted £40 million for the former Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper.

Arsenal will pay £3 million to have Raya on loan this season. Meanwhile, Sky Sports notes that they have the option to sign him permanently for £27 million.

If Ramsdale ultimately keeps his place for the majority of the campaign, Arsenal are presumably under no pressure to spend the money. Meanwhile, if Raya is able to move ahead of Ramsdale in the pecking order, Arsenal have landed a clearly outstanding goalkeeper for £30 million.