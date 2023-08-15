‘Could yet get worse’ for Crystal Palace after Olise as PL club could make ‘surprise bid’ for 25 year-old star

New reports are suggesting that the transfer window could continue to see Crystal Palace talents depart and one club are weighing up a bid for a key player.

It has already been reported that Michael Olise looks set to leave Crystal Palace this summer, and now another talent could be on the way out.

According to The Express, Tottenham are a club who are very interested in Eberechi Eze. They are so interested that could make a “surprise bid” for the player this summer.

Journalist Ryan Taylor, who wrote the report, also said that the summer “could yet get worse for Roy Hodgson” due to the surprise bid and likely losing Olise.

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Eberechi Eze could be subject of a bid from Tottenham

This would be a devastating blow for the Eagles as they look to be losing Olise and have already lost Wilfried Zaha this summer.

Arguably, if Eze were to leave as well, then they could lose their top three players and all in one summer transfer window.

The now-England international scored 10 goals for the Eagles last season and became the key player for the Eagles to push them away from relegation.

It is no shock to see the 25 year-old attract top interest from Tottenham. They need more attacking signings due to the fact that Harry Kane left.

Photo by Mehmet Murat Onel/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Hopefully for Palace and Roy Hodgson, Spurs’ need for a striker will push them away from any big bids for Eze this summer.

He is a top talent with two years left on his deal, so Palace do have some bargaining power in the negotiations with Spurs should they make the surprise bid for him.