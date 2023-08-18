Wilfried Gnonto has decided that he doesn’t want to play for Leeds anymore.

The Italian refused to travel to Birmingham City last week, and he’s now training on his own as he tries to engineer a move away from Elland Road.

One man who knows Gnonto rather well is his former manager Sam Allardyce.

Allardyce worked with Gnonto at Leeds last season, and he refuses to believe that the player has been behind this decision.

Indeed, speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, Allardyce stated that he thinks Gnonto’s agent is driving this dispute, and the former Leeds boss stated that he thinks Gnonto could ruin his career with this stunt.

LEEDS, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 25: Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto battles with Southampton’s Stuart Armstrong during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Southampton FC at Elland Road on February 25, 2023 in Leeds, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jake Kirkman – CameraSport/Getty Images)

Big mistake

Allardyce gave his verdict on the Gnonto situation.

“I think that is guided by his agent. I think his agent has told him to do that. I can’t see it from the short time that I was there that he would say ‘I’m not going to play’. I think his agent has said that his best chance of getting away is by not turning up. His agent has to be 100% certain he’s got a club for him to go to, because if he’s taking the chance of doing that without a club to go to it could ruin his career, not totally, but it would set him back so far that it would be very difficult,” Allardyce said.

LEEDS, ENGLAND – MAY 28: Sam Allardyce, Manager of Leeds United, looks dejected after their sides defeat, resulting in their relegation to the Championship during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on May 28, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Tread carefully

Gnonto is taking a massive risk here.

On one hand, we can understand why he wants to leave Leeds to return to playing top-flight football as soon as possible, but, in the same breath, going on strike could tarnish his reputation forever.

Refusing to play is one of the most unprofessional things a footballer can do, and if Gnonto gets a reputation for being unprofessional, these top clubs won’t want to touch him with a barge pole.

This is a risky move from Gnonto, and as Allardyce says, it could ultimately have a massive negative impact on his career.