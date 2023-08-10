‘Could have a really good season’: Michael Owen says he cannot wait to watch £22m Spurs star this year

Michael Owen has picked out Son Heung-min as the player he is excited to watch in the Premier League this season, as he backed the Tottenham Hotspur star to get back to his best under Ange Postecoglou.

Owen was speaking to the Premier League website ahead of the new campaign – interestingly suggesting that the £22 million South Korean could return to form this year.

Photo by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Son Heung-min is one player who will be hoping to enjoy a much better season this time around. Of course, the 31-year-old went into last year off the back of winning the Golden Boot.

Owen backs Son Heung-min for exciting season

But he ultimately looked a shell of that player last term. Son scored 10 goals in the top-flight. But he went through long periods of underwhelming form. And he certainly played his part in Tottenham struggling to qualify for Europe.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

But there is some fresh optimism about Spurs on the pitch this season. The appointment of Ange Postecoglou could signal the start of an exciting era for the fans.

And when asked to pick out the player he is looking forward to watching this season, Owen actually opted for the Tottenham forward.

“One player that could have a really good season is Son Heung-min,” he told the Premier League website. “I know what it feels like to have a hernia problem and try to last out a season until you can get surgery. But with this new manager playing really attacking football, we might see Son back to his best.”

Of course, it looks to be imperative that Son steps up for Spurs in this coming season. Much of the talk concerning Tottenham on Thursday centred around Harry Kane – with Bayern Munich having a bid accepted.

It remains to be seen if Kane ends up staying or going. But what is in no doubt is that Tottenham’s other attacking players must step up whatever happens.

The good news is that the style under Postecoglou is going to favour attacking players. And players such as Son, Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison could definitely thrive.