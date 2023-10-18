‘Could have a chance’: Fabrizio Romano says ‘very talented’ player could join Liverpool in 2024

The January transfer window is creeping up on us now, and there are a few sub-plots that are already worth keeping an eye on heading into the winter.

The futures of Pedro Neto and Ivan Toney seem to be making a lot of headlines already, while Liverpool, somehow, may still need another midfielder.

Writing for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has now, once again, addressed the rumours that Liverpool could go in for Fluminense’s Andre in January.

Romeno says that a deal for Andre won’t be easy in January, but the player himself feels as though he is ready for the next step and there is a chance that he could be Anfield-bound next year.

Photo by Pedro Tesch/Getty Images

Andre move possible

Romano shared what he knows about the young Brazilian.

“Another name coming up with Liverpool is talented young Fluminense midfielder Andre. I think he could have a chance to move in 2024, but we will see what happens in terms of negotiation with Fluminense – it won’t be easy as they are always strong in negotiations. But Andre is absolutely ready for the next step – he’s very talented, and has a great mentality,” Romano wrote.

Photo by Thiago Ribeiro/Getty Images

MORE LIVERPOOL STORIES

Exciting

This is a very exciting rumour to get the juices flowing heading into January.

This young man is already a Brazil international and he’s one of the most highly-rated players in his home country.

We’ve seen in recent years just how brilliant some of these young Brazilian players can be with the likes of Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo proving to be two of the world’s best attackers at Real Madrid, and now, Andre could be the next in line to make a big splash in Europe.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on heading into January.