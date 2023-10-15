‘Could do a job’: Pundit names three SPFL players that could play for Celtic right now

The great thing about this Celtic side is that they have a load of talented players all vying for a coveted first-team position.

The midfield is chock full of talented players like Marco Tilio, Hyoekkyu Kwon and Tomoki Iwata who cannot even make the bench, never mind get into the first team.

On the wings and in defence Brendan Rodgers has a plethora of players to choose from now that injuries are starting to subside.

But that didn’t stop pundit and journalist, Hugh Keevins, from suggesting that the Hoops could be missing out on three players that he believes could come in and play for Celtic right now.

Keevins said [Clyde SSB], “There’s a kind of need to go exotic. The number of Asian players we’ve got here now, there’s an inclination towards the would-be exotic players, and a disinclination to look at the guy who plays 50 miles away.

“And maybe people should be paying greater attention. I mean, Lennon Miller at Motherwell for example. I mean, there’s one.

“He’ll be off before long when he should be kept in Scotland if possible.

“St Mirren have talent there. The Ryan Strain’s and Mark O’Hara’s and so on and so forth who could do a job at Celtic or Rangers level.”

Celtic do not need any more project players

I’m not denying that those three do have talent but are they any better than what Celtic have at the club already?

Lennon Miller is just 17-years-old and whilst he has been earning rave reviews, let’s be honest, he’s not getting in ahead of Matt O’Riley, Reo Hatate or even David Turnbull right now.

Ryan Strain, at 26, is a more established player and has been capped twice by Australia. Versatile and able to play both right back and winger, is he any better than Liel Abada, James Forrest, Luis Palma or both our full backs? Absolutlely not.

And then that leaves Mark O’Hara. At 27, O’Hara is not even a fully established international footballer. Again, another midfielder, he will simply not get a minute of gametime when you look at the amount of talent Celtic have in that area of the pitch.

I’m afraid Keevins is way off the mark here. At a push, Miller is probably the one that, in the future, could play for Celtic but to suggest that any of those three are better than what the club have at their disposal at the moment is miles off.

